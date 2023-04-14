YSYOA recital set for Sunday

A recital featuring scholarship students and performers affiliated with the Yellow Springs Youth Orchestra Association, or YSYOA, will be presented Sunday, April 16, 3 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church. The program’s finale will feature the Yellow Springs Strings Orchestra, with Cammy Grote conducting. Admission is free.

The YSYOA is an umbrella organization, founded by Shirley Mullins, that provides scholarships, funds for music, orchestral instrument repair and sponsors the Yellow Springs Strings Orchestra, a multigenerational group of string players, originally started for senior citizens.