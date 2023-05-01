2023 Earth Day Celebration

On Sunday, April 23, around 100 villagers and visitors gathered at the John Bryan Community Center to celebrate Earth Day.

The event, hosted by the Village Environmental Commission and the Yellow Springs Habitat Team, featured a variety of environmentally focused booths by local groups and organizations.

On one side of the event, children made colorful tea towels with dyes made from beets and berries; on another side, grown men dressed up as the much beloved Glen Helen beavers.

The crowning moment of the event, though, was the milkweed raffle.