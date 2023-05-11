Jack Merrill was born June 13, 1937, to Grant and Myrtle Larson Merrill. Jack led a full life with curiosity, creativity and a passion for everything he loved. He worked for himself as a house painter to allow the freedom to pursue his greatest passion, his art. Besides art, he also keenly pursued tennis, golfing, biking, listening to all kinds of music and reading. He loved his family. He didn’t have to say it, we just knew it.

He will be greatly missed by his sister, Nancy Bunton (Charlie); nieces and nephews, Merrill Anne Spring (Matt), Julie Corollo (Joe), George Yelton (Diane), Eric Jacobsen and Emy Funderburg (Todd); great- nieces and nephews, Jesslyn Yelton, Kaci Luth (David), Noah Spring, Sam Spring and Elijah Yelton; and great-great-nephew, Calvin Yelton. Jack was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Dianne Jacobsen.