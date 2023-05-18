Larry Lee Brown

On May 11, 2023, Larry entered into eternity after fighting a hard fight against a rare blood disorder, then cancer. He was 73 years of age.

Larry is survived by his wife of 40 years, Lisa; son David (Leslie); daughters, Dawn and Danylle; mother, Elaine Brown; sister, Jackie; and brothers, Chris and Curt. He was blessed with grandson Dylan; granddaughters Amanda, Kayla and Elizabeth; and great-grandson William. He was preceded in death by two sons, Micheal and William “Skip” Brown, and father, William H Brown.

He was born in Yellow Springs, Ohio, and later moved to Xenia. Larry served in the U.S. Navy for four years and retired from the Reserves. He worked for 37 years at Reddy Electric, where he was an electrician and the go-to problem solver.

Larry loved his family and loved riding his Harley on which he and Lisa spent lots of time having adventures and making lots of memories. He was well loved by many and never knew a stranger.

Arrangements are through Jackson, Lytle & Lewis funeral home. A viewing will be held Friday, May 19, 2023, from 5-8 p.m., at the funeral home, 322 Xenia Ave., Yellow Springs, with a graveside service to be held at a later time.