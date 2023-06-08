Annual Strawberry Fest set for Friday

The annual Strawberry Fest hosted by First Presbyterian Church will be Friday, June 9, 6–9 p.m., on the front lawn of the church.

The event features fresh strawberries, shortcake, Young’s ice cream and drinks for purchase; cost is $8 for “the works.” Egyptian Breeze Belly Dance troupe will perform at 6:15 p.m., and the YS Community Band, led by James Johnston, will play at 7:15 p.m.

In case of inclement weather, the event will move inside the church.