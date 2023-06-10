News from the Past: May & June 2023

1948: 75 years ago

Shakespeare’s Macbeth here Wednesday. “A strong cast of the Area Theatre’s most tried and proven stars will present Shakespeare’s powerful tragedy “Macbeth” at the Opera House. Arthur Lithgow will play the title role.”

Yellow Springs Instruments Incorporated founded. “Two young men, Hardy Trolander, a recent Antioch College graduate, and John Benedict, who was just completing his mechanical engineering degree there, put their heads together and decided to start their own engineering company.”

Trail, plaque dedicated to Dr. Ondess Inman. “Arthur E. Morgan, former president of Antioch declared that ‘Dr. Ondess L. Inman was the best example of the human scientist, open-minded, not arbitrary, as fine a man in his common sense as he was a scientist in his critical inquiry’ as Inman Memorial Terrace was dedicated at the N. College St. entrance to Glen Helen. Inman headed photosynthesis research at Antioch from 1930 until 1942.”

Editorial | No change in News policy. “In case it needs to be said, the News wants its readers to know that the nomination of its publisher [Ernest Morgan] and its editor [Kieth Howard] for state office by the Socialist Party means no change in this newspaper’s policy.”

1973: 50 years ago

Thefts, fires plague Antioch. “Robberies and break-ins and a rash of campus fires were the topic of discussion yesterday at the request of the strikers, an administration spokesman told the News. A strike of students this week continued to prevent use of all buildings on the college campus except dormitories.”

Paper shortage forces new size. “A nationwide shortage of newsprint, predicted to last through 1974, brings the News to its readers today in a different [much smaller] size.”

How to recycle panty hose. “Planned obsolescence. Panty hose are one of those modern devices where the wearing out of one small part results in the other perfectly good components being discarded.”

81 seniors will graduate Tuesday. “Tuesday evening’s commencement exercises will reflect both traditional and current students’ moods. Jackie Vernot and Suzanne Grote are class valedictorian and salutatorian.”

1998: 25 years ago

Issues fail, incumbents pass. “Whether Ohio voters decided Issue 2 was an incompetent method of addressing school funding inequities in the state or simply said ‘no’ to a 1 cent sales tax increase is unknown. Issue 1, which would have allowed the state to issue bonds for school construction and assist poorer districts with capital improvements, also failed.”

‘Learning, teaching, reaching out.’ “On Tuesday, May 5, a number of villagers and friends gathered in the mayor’s chambers to honor the first recipient of the Greene County Peace Award, Bill Chappelle.”

Credit Union celebrates its 50th. “Fifty years ago this month [in 1948] the Yellow Springs Community Federal Credit Union began with seven members and $40 in capital. By 1977, when the Credit Union built the building it now occupies, there were 2,700 members and $2.4 million in assets. At the end of last year, assets were up around $7 million and membership totalled about 3,000.”

New businesses in town. “Nickie and Todd Fritschie opened Village Automotive on U.S. 68 at the south edge of town. In the heart of downtown, Dino Pallotta opened Dino’s Cappuccino.”

2013: 10 years ago

Barr burner. “Sunday turned out to be a beautiful day for the Miami Township Fire-Rescue firefighters to hold a daylong training and demolition of the historic Barr House downtown on Xenia Avenue and Limestone Street.”

Roosevelt envisions ‘Antioch village.’ “Antioch College President Mark Roosevelt told college trustees and community members last week that Antioch looks to strengthen town-gown ties and the new wellness center, breaking ground soon, is a step in that direction. Roosevelt also shared that it will be a banner fundraising year for the college, with $20 million expected by the end of its fiscal year in June, while annual operating expenses are around $12 million.”

Pool closed two days after herbicide application; spraying sparks controversy. “Several villagers spoke passionately and heatedly about their frustrations and fears around the Wednesday, June 12, overuse of herbicides on the grass around the Gaunt Park Pool at Village Council’s June 17 meeting.”