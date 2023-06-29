— Public Notice —

REZONING 108 CLIFF STREET TO A PLANNED UNIT DEVELOPMENT

ORDINANCE 2023-27, VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS, OHIO

Interested persons will take note that the Village Council of Yellow Springs on Monday, July 3, 2023, gave first reading to the following ordinance. Council will give a second reading and hold a public hearing on this ordinances for possible passage into law on Monday, July 17th, 2023, in the Bryan Community Center, 100 Dayton St.

• Ordinance 2023-27 Rezoning 1 Parcel Totaling 0.666 Acres of Property Located at 108 Cliff Street To Planned Unit Development (Pud) and Amending the Zoning Map Accordingly and Approving the Preliminary Development Plan. This ordinance will rezone the referenced parcel from I-1 to PUD as the preliminary development plan is approved.

—Brian Housh, President of Council