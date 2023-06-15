Ordinance 2023-32

— Public Notice —

REPEALING SECTION 412.06 OF CHAPTER 412 “OBSTRUCTION AND SPECIAL USES OF PUBLIC WAYS” AND DECLARING AN EMERGENCY

ORDINANCES 2023-32, VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS, OHIO

Interested persons will take note that the Village Council of Yellow Springs on Monday, June 20, 2023, will give emergency reading and passed into law to the following ordinance.

WHEREAS, The Village of Yellow Springs is enacting legislation to include all non-motorized wheeled devices in Chapter 444 of the Codified Ordinances, which makes Section 412.06 (“Skateboards”) of Chapter 412 redundant,

NOW, THEREFORE, COUNCIL FOR THE VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS, OHIO HEREBY ORDAINS THAT:

Section 1. Section 412.06 of Chapter 412 “Obstruction and Special Uses of Public Ways” is hereby repealed in its entirety as set forth on Exhibit A*, with deletions in strikethrough.

Section 2. Regulation of the operation of skateboards is henceforth covered in Chapter 444 of the Codified Ordinances of the Village of Yellow Springs.

Section 3. This ordinance is hereby declared to be an emergency measure immediately necessary to preserve the public interest and for the health, safety and welfare of the citizens of the Village, wherefore, this ordinance shall be in effect immediately upon its adoption by Council.

Brian Housh, President of Council

*Full text of Exhibit A is available online at http://www.yso.com, at the Clerk of Council’s office, Y.S. Library or in the Bryan Center lobby.