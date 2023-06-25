Yellow Springs garden tour to benefit Children’s Center

The 2023 Yellow Springs Bloom and Bounty Garden Tour will be Sunday, June 25, 1–5 p.m., rain or shine. This year’s event will benefit the Yellow Springs Community Children’s Center.

Cost is $10 in advance, $15 day of tour, and free for children younger than 15. Tickets are on sale at Yellow Springs Hardware, Rosie’s Natural Foods and Young’s Jersey Dairy. Tickets can also be purchased using Venmo@ysccc320 — include your name and garden tour in the subject line. Pick up tickets on the day of the tour at the children’s center, 320 Corry St. For more information, contact Lynn Sontag at yscccboardpres@gmail.com or 937-269-3826.