Wagner Subaru
Jun
25
2023
Land & Environmental

Last year, Linda Kinney exhibited her resplendent Xenia Avenue backyard garden. At its center is a 10,000-gallon pond with 14 large koi swimming around. Kinney is the president of the Dayton Koi Club. (Photo by Reilly Dixon)

Yellow Springs garden tour to benefit Children’s Center

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

The 2023 Yellow Springs Bloom and Bounty Garden Tour will be Sunday, June 25, 1–5 p.m., rain or shine. This year’s event will benefit the Yellow Springs Community Children’s Center.

Cost is $10 in advance, $15 day of tour, and free for children younger than 15. Tickets are on sale at Yellow Springs Hardware, Rosie’s Natural Foods and Young’s Jersey Dairy.

Tickets can also be purchased using Venmo@ysccc320 — include your name and garden tour in the subject line. Pick up tickets on the day of the tour at the children’s center, 320 Corry St.

Get your News at home, subscribe to the Yellow Springs News today

For more information, contact Lynn Sontag at yscccboardpres@gmail.com or 937-269-3826.

Topics: ,

No comments yet for this article.

WP2Social Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com