Yellow Springs High School 2023 Graduation

The 61 graduates of the Class of 2023 officially said “farewell” to Yellow Springs High School on Thursday, May 25, as they graduated in the school’s gym. After senior speakers Isaac Ellis and Daphne Trillana gave their addresses to their fellow classmates and the assembled crowd, YSHS and district administrators and members of the Board of Education presented graduating seniors with their diplomas and wished them luck as they head into the future.



Earlier in the evening, Yellow Springers lined the streets of the village for the fourth annual pre-graduation ceremony car parade, which was originally instituted during the height of the pandemic, but has now become a cherished tradition. Sitting in and atop cars filled with family members and friends, graduating seniors were cheered on by their local neighbors as they drove toward the ending of their high school careers, but the beginning of the next chapters of their lives.