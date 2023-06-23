Yellow Springs to celebrate Pride

Yellow Springs will celebrate Pride this Saturday, June 24, 11 a.m.–7 p.m.

The festivities kick off at 11 a.m. on the downtown block near Mills Lawn Elementary School and Jackson Lytle and Lewis with vendors, food trucks, community resources and more. The annual YS Pride Parade will line up at 11 a.m. at Antioch Midwest and will begin at noon, traveling on Dayton Street toward downtown, turning on Corry Street and continuing down Xenia Avenue to end on South College Street.

Also at noon, The Cincy Brass will perform from the porch of Mills Park Hotel. After a welcome ceremony at 2 p.m. on the YS Pride Main Stage at Mills Lawn, live music and performances will be ongoing through 7 p.m. on the stage, including a Love Riot drag celebration at 4 p.m.

A YS Pride Glow After-Party will be held at Peach’s Grill for ages 21 and older beginning at 9:30 p.m.

For more information, go to http://www.yspride.com or http://www.facebook.com/ys.pride.