Candlelight vigil, celebration of life for Isaac Estelle Powers

A candlelight vigil for Isaac Estelle Powers is scheduled for 9 p.m. this Friday evening, July 7. Participants will meet at the Village skate park behind the Bryan Center basketball courts, and walk the bike path to Ellis Pond. Candles are being provided by Bryan Center’s Youth Center, and there will be glow sticks. However, participants are encouraged to bring flashlights.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, July 8, 1–3 p.m. at Jackson Lytle & Lewis at 322 Xenia Ave. in Yellow Springs. For more details, call 937-399-2811.