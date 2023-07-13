Greene County Beekeepers Association to host Honey Harvest Festival

The Greene County Beekeepers Association will present its annual Honey Harvest Festival on Saturday, July 15, 11 a.m.–3 p.m., at Glen Helen’s Camp Greene, 3452 Grinnell Road.

The family friendly event will feature beekeeping equipment, a demonstration of honey extraction, bee-related activities and products and experienced beekeepers on hand to answer questions. Food trucks also will be on-site, and local honey will be available for purchase.

The Greene County Beekeepers Association is a nonprofit group of beekeepers, including hobbyists and professionals, dedicated to fostering and promoting apiculture in and around Greene County, Ohio. The group works to educate its members and the general public about honey bees and their vital role in agriculture and our food supply.

For more information, go online to gcbeekeepers.org.