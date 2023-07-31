Omnibus: collectibles on the corner

It’s been a good summer for Omnibus, one of Yellow Springs’ newest downtown shops. Since opening her eclectic knickknack store on May 5, new village resident Jessica McGee said this year’s tourist season has really helped the new business.

Located in the former Subway building, on the corner of Corry Street and Xenia Avenue, Omnibus boasts a variety of almost entirely handcrafted items made by artists near and far, and curated by McGee. From cement sculptures of mushrooms with silly faces and laser-cut Yellow Springs maps, to quippy stickers and radiant “solargraphic” photography to hang from windows — Omnibus’ collection is wide. “Stuff that you can’t find on Amazon or anywhere else in Yellow Springs,” McGee said.

A Yellow Springs transplant, McGee moved to the village in fall 2020 after fleeing her home in Estes Park, Colorado, when a wildfire forced her to evacuate. She learned of Yellow Springs when she watched local resident Dave Chappelle talk about his hometown on an episode of David Letterman’s “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction.”

“I always wanted to be a part of an intentional community like Yellow Springs,” McGee said. “Now, here I am in a perfect location.”

Omnibus’ varied hours may sound familiar to longtime Yellow Springs residents who observe “village time.” According to the sign at the front of the store, Omnibus is open “most days around 10 or 11 a.m., occasionally as early as 8 or 9 a.m., some days as late as noon or 1 p.m.” The business closes “most days around 6 or 7 p.m., but occasionally as late as 11 p.m.”