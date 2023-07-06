Ordinance 2023-33

— Public Notice —

AMENDING THE VILLAGE PERSONNEL POLICY

ORDINANCES 2023-33, VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS, OHIO

Interested persons will take note that the Village Council of Yellow Springs on Monday, July 3, 2023, gave a first reading to the following ordinance. Village Council will give a second reading to and hold a public hearing on the ordinance on Monday, July 17.

WHEREAS, from time to time it is necessary to update the Village Personnel Policy Manual to remain compliant with best practices; and

WHEREAS, in response to a recommendation from the Ohio Civil Rights Commission regarding recommended language addressing anti-discrimination training and complaint processes the Village Solicitor and Village Manager recommend certain revisions be made;

NOW, THEREFORE, COUNCIL FOR THE VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS, OHIO DOES HEREBY ORDAIN THAT:

Section 1. Council does hereby approve and adopt the attached revised personnel policy manual dated January 2022, revised August 16, 2023 which is hereby incorporated by reference in its entirety.

Section 2. This ordinance shall take effect at the earliest time allowed by law.

Brian Housh, President of Council