Village Council responds to recent bike fatality

“Something has to be done and done immediately. This cannot happen again.”

So said Council member Carmen Brown at the Monday, July 17, Village Council meeting when the group once again turned its attention to traffic concerns in Yellow Springs — this time with added fervor and urgency stemming from a fatal incident that occurred earlier this month.

On Tuesday, July 4, local resident Isaac Powers was struck by a vehicle while biking near Ellis Park, just north of village limits. Powers, 15, was fatally injured in the collision. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a vehicle operated by Margie Baldwin, 91, was traveling at 44 miles per hour on Polecat Road when it struck Powers as he was crossing the road on the intersecting bike path.

In the weeks since Powers’ death and a subsequent candlelight vigil in his remembrance, conversations about local traffic safety have rekindled, and measures to prevent another tragedy have been set in motion.

Most recently, Village public works crews have trimmed back some of the foliage in the right-of-way along the bike trail spur where the incident occurred — foliage that may have obstructed Powers’ view of oncoming traffic.

“While the crossing meets all the legal requirements, we’re continuing the conversation of finding ways to make it better,” Village Manager Josué Salmerón said at Monday’s meeting. “That includes making more long-term improvements, such as [eventually] putting markings and even rapid-flashing beacons.”

But Village-led efforts to improve that crossing can only go so far, Salmerón lamented.

Yellow Springs municipal limits end near the intersection of Northwood Drive and Polecat Road, about 0.2 miles south of where the Ellis Spur intersects with the road. The bike path itself is also a county matter, overseen and maintained by Greene County Parks and Trails.

In that area, the speed limit changes from 25 to 55 mph as one heads north beyond village limits. County authorities may request that the Ohio Department of Transportation approve a change to the speed limit — perhaps requesting a more incremental speed change — but only after conducting a speed zone study.

On Wednesday, July 19, Jon Dobney, director of Greene County Parks and Trails, the organization oversees the county’s 62 miles of bike paths, told the News that his organization has conducted a recent review of the place where the path intersects Polecat Road. The review concluded that the Ellis Spur is safe — that the stop sign on the path and the “stop ahead” markings were visible on the day of the incident. Dobney indicated that the county itself has no plans to install a flashing stop sign at the Ellis Spur.

At Monday’s meeting, Council President Brian Housh said the village may act independently of the county to improve the traffic safety of Polecat Road and other egresses from Yellow Springs. Housh emphasized the local authority of the Village’s Active Transportation Plan, a 61-page document compiled in 2019 with the help of community members, engineers, traffic consultants and local legislators.

Similar to the discussion at the Council meeting, the Active Transportation Plan came in response to continued calls for monitoring and enforcement measures to protect pedestrians from traffic. While it is not a legally binding document, the plan can be instructional in local planning, Housh reminded Council.

“The Active Transportation Plan has a concept for a protected bike lane to go out to Ellis Pond, and personally, I think we should elevate that,” Housh said. “There were a variety of things that led to the [July 4] incident, but we have in the past contemplated that that area requires more attention and safety. Now, I’d like to see that prioritized.”

Brown maintained the importance of urgency.

“We’re too late,” she said. “Rumble strips, better signage, citations. [Speeding drivers] need to be ticketed, and there need to be traffic calming measures. Not tomorrow. Today.”

Village Public Works Director Johnnie Burns acknowledged the need to tame traffic in and around Yellow Springs — even referencing how perilous working on village roads alongside incoming traffic can be — but expressed some reservations about installing certain traffic calming objects at the village entry points.

“With rumble strips, people start making noise complaints. You do speed bumps, then emergency vehicles have to slow down; they make snow plowing difficult. We’ve used sign after sign in the past,” Burns said. “These are driving habits that we have to try and cure … but I think we ought to try everything.”

Also recognizing the need for immediate action, and having previously said that it’s “unacceptable” to have dangerous streets in Yellow Springs, Council member Marianne MacQueen suggested an education campaign to help curtail erratic and irresponsible driving.

“There are a number of things that have to happen, and not just from government, but the community itself,” she said. “We have to have a safety program that’s not just for kids, but for the whole village. Our roads are the most dangerous thing in Yellow Springs. It’s not guns; it’s people driving.”

Salmerón noted that the Village could take a more punitive route to curbing speeding. He said that officers could begin issuing citations rather than warnings to those exceeding speed limits — a move that may eventually create a local reputation of cracking down on traffic violations.

Additional coverage of the Monday, July 17, Village Council meeting will appear in next week’s issue of the News. The next Council meeting will be Monday, Aug. 21.