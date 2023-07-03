World House Choir plans for 10th anniversary concerts

The World House Choir invites new singers to join the choir as it prepares for its 10th anniversary concert program, “Standing on the Side of Love and Justice,” to be performed Sept. 21–23.

Rehearsals for the concert start Monday, July 10. New singers must attend an orientation, which includes information and voice placement, at 6 p.m., before the regular rehearsal at 7 p.m.

Subsequent rehearsals will be held each Monday, including Labor Day, through Sept. 18, 7–8:30 p.m., at the Foundry Theater, 920 Corry St., on the campus of Antioch College. Childcare is available at rehearsals and performances.

Performances will include an open dress rehearsal at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21. Concert times are set for 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22, and 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23.

The September program will feature a retrospective of music sung by the choir during the last decade — 2013–2023 — with opportunities for audience participation. The program title, “Standing on the Side of Love and Justice,” reflects the group’s commitment to its mission, written 10 years ago: “to perform music that motivates and inspires our communities toward justice, diversity, inclusion and equality as we strive for peace and build our web of mutuality.”

For more information, send an email to worldhousechoir@gmail.com.