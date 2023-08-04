Salmerón appointed Greenbelt, Maryland city manager

Outgoing Yellow Springs Village Manager Josué Salmerón, who announced his resignation on Friday, July 21, has officially accepted the position of city manager of Greenbelt, Maryland, population 25,000.

Greenbelt City Council announced their selection of Salmerón, 40, as Greenbelt’s newest manager during a Wednesday, Aug. 2, special Council meeting.

“Council is excited to welcome Mr. Salmerón to Greenbelt,” Mayor Emmett Jordan said following the group’s unanimous approval. “In making this choice, we solicited input from the public and conducted an extensive national search.”

Mayor Jordan said Salmerón was one of 70 individuals who applied for the job before the Jan. 30 deadline. Per the city manager job description, the position receives an annual salary up to $185,000. As reported in the Greenbelt News Review, Salmerón told Greenbelt residents at a meet-and-greet earlier this summer that he intends to focus on housing, social equity and stormwater infrastructure.

Salmerón was also in the running for the city manager position in Huber Heights, according to a recent Dayton Daily News article.

Salmerón’s last day as Yellow Springs’ village manager is Sunday, Sept. 3, after which he and his family plan to move to the D.C. suburb. Salmerón, an Antioch College graduate, was in his fourth year as the village’s 10th full-time manager when he resigned.

As stated in the July 21 resignation letter he sent to Yellow Springs Council members, Salmerón will offer his support to the village remotely through Sept. 17 to ensure a smooth transition and to train his successor.

Yellow Springs Village Council has already begun the process of finding Salmerón’s replacement: The group is expected to vote on the appointment of the interim village manager during a special Village Council meeting on Monday, Aug. 7, at 11 a.m., in Council chambers.

The timeline for selecting Yellow Springs’ permanent manager, however, is uncertain. The upcoming November election will result in a different Village Council makeup. Therefore, the newly formed group may wait until 2024 to begin the search.