Sunflower field to bloom next week

The Yellow Springs sunflower field planted each year by Sharon and David Neuhardt just north of the village, at 4627 U.S. 68, is anticipated to be in full bloom beginning Friday, Sept. 22, and lasting through at least the next weekend.

The YS Chamber of Commerce has oversight of the field this year, following years under the watch of Tecumseh Land Trust. Two grass lots will be available for parking, and hours of operation are 4–7 p.m. Fridays and 10 a.m.–2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. No parking is permitted along 68.

The Chamber is seeking volunteers to help at the site. Volunteers can sign up online at members.yschamber.org/ap/Events/Register/nPeBQ3OL.