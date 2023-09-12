West Nile Virus detected in area

Greene County Public Health has received notice from the Ohio Department of Health, or ODH, that West Nile Virus was detected in mosquito samples recently trapped in Beavercreek and Bellbrook, according to a press release from health officials.

The areas were to be treated with an organic adulticide early last week, according to the press release. Public Health staff have been trapping mosquitoes since June and will continue to do so until October, concentrating on human population centers, the press release added.

West Nile Virus, most commonly spread by infected mosquitoes, can lead to severe fever, encephalitis (inflammation of the brain) or meningitis (inflammation of the lining of the brain and spinal cord).

Environmental Health Services Director Jeff Webb reminds everyone to be aware of their exposure to mosquitoes and to protect themselves by:

1. Eliminating standing pools of water, such as birdbaths, gutters, old tires, unused pools, boats and buckets, particularly after a great amount of rain.

2. Avoid shaded areas where mosquitoes may be resting.

3. Limit outdoor activity during evening hours.

4. Wear protective clothing such as light-colored, long-sleeved shirts and pants.

5. Use insect repellents.

For more information about mosquito control or to contact Environmental Health Services, call 937-374-5661 or email mosquitoteam@gcph.info.