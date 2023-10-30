Carl ‘Doug’ Lowe

Carl “Doug/Dougie” Douglas Lowe, born May 24, 1941, passed peacefully with his wife, Sarah, of 46 years, by his side on the morning of Oct. 22, 2023.

He was preceded in death by his father, Carl E. Lowe and mother, Elizabeth Maxine “Dottie” Lowe. Doug leaves behind his wife, Sarah Jane (Butler) Lowe; his son, Trevor Douglas Lowe, wife, Hannah; and grandchildren Asher (14) and Amitai (13) Delamatre, Ender Elek Lachlan Lowe (3), and Beata Estelle Lowe (2); daughter, Carly Jane Lowe-Matheson, husband, Scott Matheson, and grandson Foster Alexander (1); sister-in-law Bonnie Pierson and family; brother and sister-in-law, Curtis and Susie Butler and family; and of course, his trusty dog Luna.

His hobbies included golf, fishing, playing Cribbage with his Michigan buddies and watching Ohio State football. Doug was quick-witted, charismatic and jovial, all of which contributed to the life-long friendships that he nurtured and maintained. Doug grew up in Xenia and graduated from Xenia High School, where he played football and golf and graduated in 1959. His parents taught him to play golf at a young age, and with this game came many life-long friends, and eventually led him to his wife, Sarah, a server at Greene Country Club golf course. One evening after he played 18, she waited on him, and later they shared a beer at the tavern in Yellow Springs; the rest as they say, is history. Doug and Sarah married in August of ’77, their son, Trevor, was born in ’83 and their daughter, Carly in ’86.

When Doug was 7, his parents began vacationing on the Bruce Peninsula in Ontario and later purchased a small cottage in the 1970s. Sarah would later fall in love with this little slice of heaven, and each June the family would pack up the van, babies and all, and head north to enjoy fishing and swimming in the pristine waters of Georgian Bay, exploring the rocky shores of the Niagara escarpment and stargazing in the dark skies of the Bruce Peninsula. It was there that Doug shared his knowledge of the universe and introduced others to its magic.

Doug attended Ohio Northern University for three years, and played varsity football — earning the life-long nickname “Wampus” — and golf. He was also a member of the Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity. He completed his degree at Wright State University and later spent four summers earning his master’s at Antioch College on a National Science Foundation scholarship. He taught earth science at Warner Junior High in Xenia, and after the tornado of 1974, moved to Central Junior High School and taught for a total of 30 years. During his tenure, he applied to be the first teacher in space for the Challenger Space Shuttle, entering his master’s thesis on tropisms for his application.

Since February of 2023, Doug had resided at The Ridge of Beavercreek, which specializes in caring for those with memory loss. Doug suffered from dementia and Parkinson’s. While he ultimately succumbed to his illness, he still brought laughter and joy to staff and residents at The Ridge. His family wishes to thank their staff, as well as Day City Hospice, for their love, care and support of Doug through his journey. In lieu of flowers, they ask that donations are sent to the BrightFocus Foundation for Alzheimer’s disease research. A service was to be held in Doug’s honor at Neeld Funeral Home on Thursday, Oct. 26, with visitation from 5–6 p.m., and a memorial service following.