Educational sessions on archives, preservation set

What is an archive, anyway?

In October — which is American Archives Month — and November, archivists Robin Heise, Scott Sanders and Dorothy Smith will answer this and other questions as they present two educational sessions on archives, detailing how organizations can preserve documents that tell their stories.

The two sessions will be held Thursdays, Oct. 26 and Nov. 2, beginning at 7 p.m., in the Coretta Scott King Center on the Antioch College campus.

Heise, Greene County archivist and records manager; Sanders, Antioch College archivist; and Smith, retired archivist for Wright State University and Hebrew Union College in Cincinnati; will discuss how to collect and manage archives and what to keep and throw away when considering archival content, among other topics.

They’ll also include information on using acid-free folders and Hollinger boxes to store and preserve archival documents.

The event is free and open to the public, and attendees are encouraged to come ready with interests and questions.

The events are sponsored by the Yellow Springs Public Arts and Culture Commission, with support from the YS Community Foundation.