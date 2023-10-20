October 20–26, 2023 Classifieds

SELL YOUR WHEELS! YS News classified ads will find a new home for your old(er) car. Place your classified ad today!

OUTDOOR ESTATE SALE. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 20 and 21. 8 a.m.–1 p.m. 218 Northwood Drive.

BARN SALE! Multi-family sale weekend of Oct. 27–29. Watch for ad in next week’s paper on location and times. Some of the items: ski/tubing boat, Honda quad, bicycle for two, Coleman generator, wheeled Bobcat and many other items! Some free items too!

SALTY LARK PIES home bakery in Yellow Springs, baking sweet and savory pies, tarts and galettes. Also offering handcrafted, pure baking extracts: Madagascar bourbon vanilla, cardamom, lemon, cinnamon and baker’s blend. October Pie Menu includes blackberry pie (local berries), apple pie (Peifer Orchards apples), apple-plum galette, pumpkin pie, coconut cream pie, savory squash & kale pie and more. Find the full menu and place your orders: saltylarkpies.com.

ENERGY AND IMMUNITY IN ONE. Organic Full-Spectrum Hemp Oil (CBD) co-extracted with an organic blend of Chaga (anti-viral), Cordycep (increases oxygen intake and lung function), Turkey Tail (strengthens immune system) and Reishi (boosts immune function) medicinal mushrooms. Contact Robert Hasek, 937-558-8474, robert@entangledbiome.com or order at http://www.entangledbiome.com.

FREE CLEAN CARDBOARD boxes of various sizes. Great for storing and/or packing for moving. Call 937-767-9383.

RETIRED UNIVERSITY PROFESSOR will pay $250 for ‘tip” that leads to successful, long-term rental of a one-bedroom apartment in YS, with a landlord who keeps up the property. I have lived in YS since 2020 and have excellent YS references and credit history. I work in food, health and farming at “Spiritual Agroecology,” http://www.fssg.blogspot.com; am on the board of Family Farm Defenders, familyfarmers.org; volunteered with Agraria; helped found a movement for food sovereignty in challenged, urban African American communities, which is now the National Black Food and Justice Alliance, https://blackfoodjustice.org; work on building bridges for exchange on food sovereignty between Sub Saharan Africa and and urban African American communities; and founded the Cuba-USA Agroecology Solidarity Group, https://www.facebook.com/groups/CubanSustainableAgriculture/. Contact me at: foodsovereignty@yahoo.com, https://www.facebook.com/maria.whittaker.7/, or 614-396-7611 (no message service). Thank you!!!!

TOWNHOUSE APARTMENTS for rent, Hawthorne Place: one-bedroom, $725; two-bedroom, $825; three-bedroom, $925 plus utilities. Laundry facilities on site. 937-324-3606.

COMMERCIAL SPACE for lease: warehouse, storage, production, laboratory, studio space, contractor shop, agribusiness, restaurant. YSMillworks.com, 614-403-3004.

COMMERCIAL SPACES for lease: 128½ Dayton St. Open floor plan, high ceiling and great sunlight. Call Kim, 937-631-1447.

PROFESSIONAL SPACE: 213 Xenia Ave., #3, located above Winds Cafe. $675 per month with one year commitment. Utilities included. Approximate dimensions 33L x 21W. Immediate occupancy. Contact Craig Mesure, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Professional Realty, 937-708-0559.

SCHEDULE YOUR SEASONAL HVAC/Heating check-up today! A-C Service Co., your locally owned heating and plumbing company. Call today, 937-767-7406. http://www.acserviceyso.com.

NEIL DOG TRAINING (“evolving” certified professional trainer/retired special education teacher) will help you train your dog. If you are committed, I can help! Neil Silvert, 937-767-1991 or nsilvert1949@gmail.com. Free evaluation. Reasonable rates — sliding scale.

ED’S HANDYMAN SERVICE. Live locally, references, affordable. Siding, repairs, windows, hauling, doors, gutters and gutter guards, clean-outs, soffits. 937-397-3928.

RYAN’S LAWN CARE. Also offering weed-eating only service. Call or text 937-470-9005.

SEEKING EMPLOYMENT: Small business owner, Nov.–March, 9 a.m.–3 p.m. school days. Reliable, punctual, local references, insured. Ryan, 937-470-9005.

NEED HELP? We provide dog care, babysitting and lawn care. Call 937-502-3000. Weekends 9 a.m.–10 p.m., Fridays 4:30 p.m.– 9 p.m.

