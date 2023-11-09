— Public Notice —

ORDINANCES 2023-37, 2023-38 & 2023-40

VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS, OHIO

Ordinance 2023-37 — Repealing and Replacing Section 242.01 “Composition; Classification” of the Codified Ordinances of the Village of Yellow Springs, Ohio to Add the Position of “Police Recruit” and Declaring an Emergency.

This ordinance adds the position to Section 242.01, which permits hiring for the position of “Police Recruit.” Interested persons will take note that the Village Council of Yellow Springs gave an emergency reading and passed into law the above ordinance on Monday, Nov. 6. Full text of the ordinance is available online or in the Clerk of Council’s office.

Ordinance 2023-38 — Repealing and Replacing Section 252.01 “Personnel Classification” of the Codified Ordinances of the Village of Yellow Springs, Ohio to Create the Position of “Police Recruit” and Declaring an Emergency.

This ordinance adds the position to Section 252.01, which sets the pay level for Police Recruit. Interested persons will take note that the Village Council of Yellow Springs gave an emergency reading and passed into law the above ordinance on Monday, Nov. 6. Full text of the ordinance is available online or in the Clerk of Council’s office.

Ordinance 2023-40 — Authorizing the Interim Village Manager to Execute a Western Area Service Group (WASG) Power Pool Schedule with American Municipal Power – Ohio, Inc. (AMP-Ohio) in Order to Arrange for Capacity and Associated Energy Output from AMP-Ohio and Approving a Village of Yellow Springs, Ohio Master Services Agreement.

Interested persons will take note that the Village Council of Yellow Springs gave a first reading to the above ordinance on Monday, Nov. 6; a second reading and public hearing for passage into law will be held Monday, Nov. 20. Full text of the ordinance is available online or in the Clerk of Council’s office.

—Kevin Stokes, President of Council