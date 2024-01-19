John W. Fudge IV

John William Fudge IV, 51, of Yellow Springs, Ohio, died of health complications on Jan. 5, 2024.

John was born in Xenia, Ohio, on Jan. 4, 1973, to John W. Fudge and Paula J. (Shidaker) Fudge. He graduated from Xenia High School and then worked in landscaping in Yellow Springs for many community members and local businesses.

John was preceded in death by his mother, Paula Fudge; his grandparents, Paul and Betty Shidaker and John and Dorothy Fudge; and his sister, Elizabeth Fudge. He is survived by his dad, John Fudge; his sister, Kelly Albada-Jelgersma (Laurens); his brother, Michael Fudge; and his nieces, Sofie Albada-Jelgersma, Ariana Albada-Jelgersma and Allison Fudge, as well as many loving uncles, aunts, cousins and friends.

John was an intelligent, kind and humble person who enjoyed the simple things in life and lived on his own terms. His life will be celebrated in a private family gathering. The family requests donations to Hospice of Dayton in lieu of flowers and gifts.