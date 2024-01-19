Yellow Springs Board of Education

NOTICE OF REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS FOR CONSTRUCTION MANAGER AT RISK

The Yellow Springs Exempted Village School District Board of Education is requesting statements of qualifications pursuant to Ohio Revised Code Section 9.33, et seq., from firms to provide construction manager at risk services for its Districtwide Improvements Project.

Questions may be directed to, and Requests for Qualifications may be obtained by written request from Jacob McGrath, Treasurer, at jmcgrath@ysschools.org.

Qualifications will be accepted until 12 p.m. local time, February 2, 2024.