2024 OHIO PRIMARY RESULTS | YS Schools substitute levy fails

Preliminary results of the Tuesday, March 19, primary election are now available. Locally, a 9-mill YS Schools substitute levy failed at the polls, with 589 votes for and 722 votes against. The levy would have combined and continued indefinitely two previously passed emergency operations levies set to expire in November next year.

Also on the ballot were Democrat and Republican party candidates for presidential, state and county races, the winners of which will be added to the Nov. 5 general election day ballot.

In Greene County, 20,890 Republican voters turned up at the polls, with 15,750 votes for former President Donald J. Trump; preliminary national primary results name Trump as the presumptive Republican party nominee. Fewer county Democrats were at the polls, with 6,202 casting votes, 5,553 of which were for incumbent President Joe Biden.

Bernie Moreno is the Ohio Republican nominee for U.S. Senator; Democrat Sherrod Brown ran unopposed. For Congress — 10th District, Democrat Amy Cox moves ahead to the fall race; Republican Mike Turner ran unopposed.

The majority of Ohio Supreme Court Justice candidates ran unopposed, with the exception of one Democrat race, in which Lisa Forbes won the nomination over Terri Jamison.

No Democrat candidates for Greene County Commmission filed petitions for the primary; Republican candidates Sarah Mays and Tom Koogler will advance to the general election.

Individual precinct results are not yet available; to view the preliminary results of the primary in full, go to http://www.boe.ohio.gov/greene/election-info/election-night-results.