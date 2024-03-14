BREAKING | Reported shooting on S. High Street in Yellow Springs

Around 7:45 p.m., on Thursday, March 14, a shooting was reported on the 600 block of South High Street.

At 7:58 p.m., a signal 99 was issued through local dispatch — the signal meaning that a police officer is in danger and needs assistance — spurring local law enforcement from surrounding jurisdictions to rush to the scene.

Law enforcement units from Beavercreek, Central State, Fairborn, Xenia, Greene County Sheriff’s Office, and others, along with a medical squad from Miami Township Fire-Rescue, joined the Yellow Springs Police Department on the scene.

In a statement to the Yellow Springs News, YS Village Manager Johnnie Burns said at 9:35 p.m. that the surrounding area was being treated as an active crime scene under investigation by the Bureau of Criminal Investigations.

Burns said he “could not confirm or deny” any injuries or fatalities in connection with the reported shooting, but that a combined statement from the Village and local law enforcement will be issued tomorrow.

At the time of reporting, a perimeter had been established around portions of South High, West Whiteman, Phillips and West North College streets, and those streets were closed to traffic.

The News will continue its coverage of the reported shooting as more information is made available.