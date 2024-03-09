Chamber Music in Yellow Springs to host PUBLIQuartet

Chamber Music in Yellow Springs will continue its 2023–2024 season with a performance by the multi-Grammy-nominated PUBLIQuartet at 4 p.m. Sunday, March 10, in the sanctuary at First Presbyterian Church.

Founded in 2010, the New York City-based PUBLIQuartet challenges conventional expectations about string quartets and chamber music, offering a mix of variations, improvisation and works by both classical and jazz composers.

The group’s March 10 concert in Yellow Springs will explore the theme “What Is American,” featuring works by Duke Ellington, Antonín Dvorˇák, Henry Threadgill, Vijay Iyer and others.

PUBLIQuartet rose on the music scene as winner of the 2013 Concert Artists Guild’s New Music/New Places award, and in 2019 garnered Chamber Music America’s prestigious Visionary Award for outstanding and innovative approaches to contemporary classical, jazz and world chamber music.

More information about the group and the March 10 program is available at cmys.org. Tickets can also be purchased online, or at the door prior to the performance. Cost is $30 general admission and free for patrons younger than 25. Cost for a live-streaming-only option is $15.

Chamber Music in Yellow Springs is a not-for-profit organization. Grant funding is provided by the Ohio Arts Council and the Yellow Springs Community Foundation; media sponsor for the season is Discover Classical.