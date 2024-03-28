Connie Vang was a beautiful and beloved mother to everybody she met. She was a daughter, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother, puppy mom and Danish princess. She was the embodiment of hearth and home for so many, and was one of the kindest and most beautiful humans who was taken from us suddenly and senselessly.

She worked so hard throughout her life, delving in with her entire soul regardless of what she did. She managed a theater, managed a pizza joint and worked as the best medical assistant. She was the most amazing mother and friend. Connie was the type of mom who would bring anybody in, feed them, give them a place to sleep and send them off with $20 in their pocket to ensure their welfare. She was the most caring and innocent soul. She was always ready with a shot of snaapsies! Skøl!

Connie was born to Arly and Aase Vang in Salt Lake City, Utah. Her parents immigrated from Denmark, and the whole family celebrated their descendance. They had six daughters: Anita, Connie, Arleen, Laila and Lona, who passed away as an infant. Connie was preceded in death by her beautiful parents and sisters Laila and Lona.

She has left behind her children, Shannon Stireman, Justin Larson and Nathan Larson, as well as her grandchildren, Gage Larson, Marley Moon, Aaron Stireman and Ivan Stireman; nieces and nephews; and so many of our chosen family.

Our hearts are broken. She will be dearly missed. We will have a celebration of her life on Friday, March 29, 2024, from 5–7 p.m. at Jackson Lytle and Lewis Funeral Home, 322 Xenia Avenue, Yellow Springs. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting jacksonlytle.com.