Don “Senior” Gasho was born Jan. 2, 1940, and raised on the family farm of his parents, Merle and Gertrude Gasho. On March 13, 2024, at Soin Medical Center, Don passed away after a short illness. He is survived by his brother, Jerry, and Jerry’s wife, Carol; his beloved nephews, Doug and Marty, and their mother, Barbara Law.

Don graduated from Bryan High School in 1958. He then attended Oberlin College before joining the U.S. Army. While in the army, Don was in the Honor Guard and participated in the services for President Kennedy in 1963. After leaving the army, Don returned to Yellow Springs and attended Antioch College, from which he graduated and was a proud alumnus.

Don lived for a short period in California before returning to Yellow Springs. He was a postal mail carrier, owned and operated a popular local bar/grill, DGs, and had a tax preparation service during his later years.

Don liked to travel, visiting his many friends in Florida, New York, California Colorado and Nevada. He also traveled internationally; his most recent trips included Chile and Argentina and Amsterdam, France and Spain. He also loved to read, especially science fiction, and he had a vast collection of music CDs. But most importantly, Don supported many causes that were important to him. There will be no services, and Don’s family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to a favorite charity or cause in Don’s honor. Or, warmly share memories and stories of “Senior” with each other when you gather.