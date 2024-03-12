Laura Lee Shira

1942–2024

On Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, Laura “Lolly” Lee Shira, née Gaydos, passed from this earth. She passed peacefully in her sleep.

Laura was preceded in death by her parents, James and Mary Gaydos, and her beloved sister, Jane Schnoor.

A lifelong educator, Laura is best remembered for her career at Central State University preparing students for success. In the early 2000s Laura retired from teaching, relocating to Summerville, South Carolina, where she enjoyed taking trips to Isle of Palms and discovering treasures at second-hand stores. In her later years, Laura relocated to Newburg, Indiana, to be closer to her family.

Laura is survived by her sons, Brian (Allison) and Chris, and her grandsons, Brison and Walker. The family would like to thank all of her caregivers for the care and comfort that they provided Laura in her final years. Services will not be held. In lieu of remembrances, the family suggests supporting the community foodbank.