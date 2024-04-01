Daylight Saving time shifts upcoming solar eclipse forward by one hour

As yet another potentially frustrating consequence of Daylight Saving Time, the Grand Solar Eclipse of 2024, initially scheduled in Yellow Springs for 3:09 p.m. on Monday, April 8, will have to be moved forward by one hour to accommodate last month’s time change.

According to Hauer Minette II, chief horologist at the National Institute of Standards and Technology, shifting the time of the eclipse was “a necessary move” because Indiana, the one state in the path of the eclipse that had resisted implementing Daylight Saving Time, enacted it as law in April 2006.

“The only two states not observing [Daylight Saving Time], Arizona and Hawaii, will have a negligible effect on the eclipse, as they’re not in the path,” Minette II said. “A tiny enclave in eastern Quebec, also in the path of the eclipse, does not observe DST, but the area is too small to effect a change of more than a few milliseconds” on the eclipse presentation, he added.

Eclipse enthusiasts are encouraged to check their clocks and watches to ensure that meetings with family and friends, hotel reservations and dinner plans are adjusted accordingly and do not interfere with viewing.

“No one wants to miss this eclipse,” said Sonny Darke, one of many Village residents who are looking forward to the great event. “I got to work late that Monday because of Daylight Saving Time; I don’t want to come out with my glasses and camera, only to have missed the whole thing.”

