Becker to discuss Palestine book

Writer and activist Richard Becker will discuss his book “Palestine, Israel and the U.S. Empire” on Tuesday, May 28, 6-7:30 p.m., at Epic Book Shop, 232 Xenia Ave.

Becker’s book identifies a connection between Israel and U.S. imperialism and traces the movement of resistance from British colonialism to the struggles in Gaza and the West Bank

today. He discusses the division of the Middle East by Western powers, the Zionist settler movement, the founding of Israel, the present day conflict and the prospect for a just resolution. This second edition (2023) is published by 1804 Books.

Becker is the Western Region Coordinator of the ANSWER — Act Now to Stop War and End Racism — Coalition, which formed following the 9/11 attacks in the U.S.; and is also the author of “The Myth of Democracy and the Rule of the Banks.”