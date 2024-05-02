A celebration of life for longtime Yellow Springs resident Jane Baker, who died Feb. 12, 2024, at 89, will be held May 18, 2–4 p.m., at the Glen Helen Vernet Ecological Center, 405 Corry St.

There will be no formal program. At 2:30 p.m., hear a string quartet and share reflections or memories of Jane with those gathered. Light refreshments will be provided, and all friends of Jane are invited. It will be hosted by Jane’s stepchildren, Pam Baker, Bill Baker, Pris Walker and their families.