Village Council Agenda

Monday, May 6, 2024

Council Chambers, second floor, Bryan Community Center

CALL TO ORDER

ROLL CALL

EXECUTIVE SESSION (6 p.m.)

• For the Purpose of Discussing the Hiring or Promotion of a Village Employee.

REGULAR SESSION (7 p.m.)

ANNOUNCEMENTS

CONSENT AGENDA

• Minutes of April 15, 2024 Regular Meeting

REVIEW OF AGENDA

PETITIONS/COMMUNICATIONS

PUBLIC HEARINGS/LEGISLATION (7:15 p.m.)

• Second Reading and Public Hearing of Ordinance 2024-04 Amending Section 1264 of the Village Zoning Code to Include Bicycle Parking

• Emergency Reading of Ordinance 2024-05 Approving a Supplemental Appropriation for the SecondQuarter of 2024 and Declaring an Emergency

• First Reading of Ordinance 2024-06 Repealing and Replacing Chapter 220.01 “Council Rules” of the Codified Ordinances of the Village of Yellow Springs

• Reading of Resolution 2024-35 Renewing John Bryan Community Pottery Building Lease

CITIZEN CONCERNS (7:50 p.m.)

SPECIAL REPORTS (8 p.m.)

• Samantha Stewart: Pool Report (5 min.)

• Paige Burge: YSPD End of Year Report (5 min.)

• Quarterly Financials (Robinson: 5 min.)

• Treasurer’s Report (Kintner: 5 min.)

MANAGER’S REPORT (8:20. p.m.)

OLD BUSINESS

NEW BUSINESS (8:30 p.m.)

• Strategic Planning Discussion (Burns: 15 min.)

• Appointment of Alternate to MVRPC Steering Committee

FUTURE AGENDA ITEMS* (8:45 p.m.)

May 20: • Second Reading and Public Hearing of Ordinance 2024-06 Repealing and Replacing Chapter 220.01 “Council Rules” of the Codified Ordinances of the Village of Yellow Springs

• Reading of Resolution 2024-37 Affirming a Housing Vision Statement

• Reading of Resolution 2024-XX Approving a Planned Unit Development Agreement Between the Village of Yellow Springs and YS Home, Inc. for the Cascades Project

• Brad Ault: Wastewater Report

• Sidewalk Grant Report

*Future Agenda items are noted for planning purposes only and are subject to change.

ADJOURNMENT

The next regular meeting of the Council of the Village of Yellow Springs will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday, May 20, 2024.

