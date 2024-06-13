Dorothy Francis Mundy-Allen, 100, of Yellow Springs, Ohio, passed away June 3, 2024, in her home. She was born March 21, 1924, in Valleyview, Kentucky, a daughter of Allie L. and Nora E. (Taylor) Mundy.

Mrs. Allen retired from Yellow Springs Instrument Company after many years of dedicated service. She had been a member of Church of Jesus of Springfield, Ohio, and Central Chapel AME Church and was a frequent and loyal visitor of the first Baptist Church. Mrs. Allen graduated from Yellow Springs High School and had been a resident of Yellow Springs, Ohio, since 1924. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Lloyd Terrence Allen; brothers, Chester Mundy, Willard Mundy, Earl Mundy and Charles C Mundy; and her sisters, Mary Lou Rose Thornton and Virley Mundy-Derricott.

Her memory will be cherished by her children, Terry, Lee, Vicki, Maxine, Rex and Keith; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

A service will be held Saturday, June 15, 2024, at Central Chapel AME Church, 411 S. High St., Yellow Springs, Ohio. Visitation will be at 10 a.m. until time of service, which will be at 11 a.m., with the Rev. DeBora Duckett officiating and the Rev. Dr. John E. Freeman eulogist. Interment will follow at Glen Forest Cemetery, Yellow Springs. Arrangements entrusted to Marlan Gary Funeral Home, formerly Porter Qualls Freeman Funeral Home; chapelofpeace.com.