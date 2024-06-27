— Public Notice —

Village Council Agenda

Monday, July 1, 2024

Council Chambers, second floor, Bryan Community Center

CALL TO ORDER (5 p.m.)

ROLL CALL

EXECUTIVE SESSION

• To Consider the Compensation of a Public Employee.

MOTION TO RESUME REGULAR MEETING

ANNOUNCEMENTS (6 p.m.)

CONSENT AGENDA

• Minutes of June 17, 2024 Regular Meeting

REVIEW OF AGENDA

PETITIONS/COMMUNICATIONS

PUBLIC HEARINGS/LEGISLATION (6:20 p.m.)

• Reading of Resolution 2024-45 Approving the Finance Director’s 2024 Tax Budget for the Village of Yellow Springs

• Reading of Resolution 2024-46 Authorizing a Contract with Amy Blankenship of Bricker Graydon for Continued Legal Services

• Reading of Resolution 2024-47 Granting Monies to Yellow Springs Development Corporation for the Purpose of Contributing to the Funding of a Part-Time Director Position for the YSDC

CITIZEN CONCERNS (6:45 p.m.)

SPECIAL REPORTS

MANAGER’S REPORT (6:55 p.m.)

OLD BUSINESS (7:05 p.m.)

• Grant Application Process Discussion (Burns: 10 min.)

• Update on Actions Related to LIHTC Effort (Housh: 10 min.)

NEW BUSINESS

FUTURE AGENDA ITEMS* (7:30 p.m.)

July 15: • Light Up Navajo Nation Report Out

• Reading of Resolution 2024-46 Authorizing and Directing the Village Manager or Designee to Apply for Any and All Grant Funds Provided that Any Grant Funds Requiring a Match Must be Approved by Council Resolution

• Reading of Resolution 2024-XX Approving a Planned Unit Development Agreement Between the Village of Yellow Springs and YS Home, Inc. for the Cascades Project

*Future Agenda items are noted for planning purposes only and are subject to change.

ADJOURNMENT

The next regular meeting of the Council of the Village of Yellow Springs will be held at 6 p.m. on Monday, July 15, 2024.

The Village of Yellow Springs is committed to providing reasonable accommodations for people with disabilities. Any person requiring a disability accommodation should contact the Village Clerk of Council’s Office at 937-767-9126 or via e-mail at clerk@yso.com for more information.