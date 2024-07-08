Go round on Young’s Dairy’s new carousel

By Gwendolyn Rose

A new attraction at Young’s Jersey Dairy will be coming around — and around — next weekend.

Cowtherine’s Carousel will open at Young’s Jersey Dairy Thursday, July 11 at 7:30 p.m., giving rides until midnight. The opening event will also feature live music, and the Young’s On the Moove food truck will be on-site.

After more than a decade of discussion, construction began on the carousel in November of 2023.

“Aunt Deb, a third generation Young and our ‘Chief Bean Counter,’ has been lobbying for the carousel every opportunity she had for the past 10 years,” John Young, the “CIEIO” of Young’s Dairy, said in a recent press release. “She finally wore us down, and we can’t wait to see her vision become a reality.”

The 36-foot carousel includes 21 horses painted in the colors of Young’s homemade ice cream flavors, six custom-made Jersey cows based on Young’s herd, a pig, a goat and a rooster, as well as two chariots and wheelchair accessible seating. The carousel was crafted by Chance Rides of Wichita, Kansas.

“The artists that do these, they were in love with the idea that all of them were going to be ice cream flavors,” Young told the News in a recent interview. “The fact that we could make our Jersey cows and all the animals could be uniquely painted, we’ve been nothing but happy with those guys.”

In addition to providing a source of entertainment, Young’s has also used the new carousel as a way to raise funds for Rocking Horse Community Health Center, a nonprofit Federally Qualified Health Center in Springfield, which provides comprehensive nondiscriminatory care regardless of patients’ ability to pay. Along with sales of engraved bricks to be featured on the carousel patio, carousel animals were “adopted” by local businesses and individuals, with proceeds going to the health center.

“They’re just an amazing group to work with,” Young said. “They serve the needs of our community and the people that need the help the most.”

Following opening night, Cowtherine’s Carousel will be open daily from 9 a.m.–10 p.m., and rides will cost $3 per person. Additionally, Thursday nights, 6–8 p.m., will be themed “Moo-sical Chairs,” and guests are encouraged to come dressed according to each week’s theme for a chance to win a free Club Cowvin membership, an annual pass that grants unlimited access to many of the attractions at Young’s. The first “Moo-sical Chairs” will be held July 18 with the theme “Milk-shake it Off,” featuring songs by Taylor Swift.

Cowtherine’s Carousel, which is housed in a climate-controlled building, will be the first entertainment attraction open year-round at Young’s.

“With all things entertainment that we do, we come back to our mission statement that we create fun for our customers,” Young said. “What’s more fun than a carousel?”

