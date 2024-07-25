Josie Rice

Josie Alberta Rice passed away peacefully on July 6, 2024, with family by her side. She was 94 years old.

Josie was born in Richmond, Virginia, on Aug. 16, 1929, to James Andrew Wigfall and Willie Mae Wigfall. She was a graduate of Virginia Union University and later received her degree in nursing.

She is survived by her daughters, Patricia Rice and Audrey Rossman-Tuggle (Ben Tuggle, husband), and son, Edward Rice Jr. (Teresa [Ford] Rice, wife); six grandchildren, Alisha and Tracy Johnson, Matthew Rice (Stephanie Rice, wife), Kristen Rice (Alec Milnes, husband) and Lisette and Edward Rossman; and five great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her sister, Evelyn Smith; her brother, Benjamin Wigfall; and her former husband, Edward Rice Sr.

Josie and her husband moved to Yellow Springs in 1967 after building their dream home on Omar Circle. Their three children all graduated from Yellow Springs High School.

Josie taught nursing at Clark State University in Springfield, Ohio, until she retired. She also loved to help people through massage therapy. At age 67, she drove from Yellow Springs to Cincinnati for a year to attend school and become a licensed massage therapist. She opened her massage therapy practice in Yellow Springs and it was truly one of the joys of her life being able to help people in that way.

Josie also wanted to help people through counseling and obtained a master’s degree in counseling. Even though she never pursued that particular career, her skills in that area were evident in her full and long-standing relationships with her many friends, locally and around the country.

Josie later moved to Springfield, Ohio. She was involved in numerous civic organizations, including the National Council of Negro Women and National Coalition of 100 Black Women. She also volunteered in the community, including tutoring grade-school children in reading.

In 2011, Josie moved to the Blue Skies of Texas Air Force Retirement Village in San Antonio, Texas. There she enjoyed making new friends and participating in the many activities available.

Josie will be sorely missed by her family and friends, and the light she brought to all of our lives will shine on forever.