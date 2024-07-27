Parade, fireworks set for Aug. 3

The Chamber of Commerce, YS Police Department and Miami Township Fire-Rescue have jointly announced that the parade and fireworks planned for the annual Fourth of July celebration, which were canceled due to inclement weather, will be rescheduled for Saturday, Aug. 3, and will be combined with the Village’s annual Touch-A-Truck event to form Yellow Springs Community Day.

The Community Day Parade will begin at 5 p.m., followed by Touch-a-Truck at Gaunt Park from 6–9 p.m.; fire trucks, utility vehicles, police cruisers and medical transport vehicles will be on-site for attendees of all ages to explore up-close. Food vendors will also be available. The fireworks display will begin at sunset, about 9 p.m.

There will be no parking available at Gaunt Park beginning at 3 p.m. that day, with limited accessibility parking options. For safety reasons, vehicles parked in accessibility parking must remain until released by police immediately following the exit of pedestrians following the fireworks.

To register for the parade, and for more information about Yellow Springs Community Day, go to yellowspringsohio.org.