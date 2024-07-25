Patricia DeWine

Patricia “Pat” (Smith) DeWine, age 92, of Yellow Springs, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, July 16, 2024. She was born April 26, 1932, in Farmersville, Ohio, the daughter of the late Harry and Ethel Smith.

Pat was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. As a dedicated member of the Fairborn United Methodist Church, she sang, worshipped and grew in her faith for over 52 years. She was passionate, kind and charismatic.

After graduating from Bowling Green State University in 1954, she began teaching at Bryan High School in Yellow Springs, where she was a respected teacher who kept in touch with many of her students well into her later years. During their almost 55 years of marriage, Bob and Pat traveled the world visiting too many countries to list. She found great pride in her family and loved spending time with her grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Pat was preceded in death by her husband of nearly 55 years, Robert “Bob” H. DeWine. She is survived by two children, Kelly (Melissa) DeWine and Kevin (Kelle) DeWine; six grandchildren, Kyle, Shawn (Jen), Tyler (Carolyn), Connor, Evan and Jack; and one great-granddaughter, MJ.

A visitation will be held 6–7 p.m. Friday, July 26, 2024, at Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, 422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Road, Fairborn, Ohio. A private entombment will be held at Woodland Cemetery, Dayton, Ohio, with Pastor Rich McKinley officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Friends Care Community at 150 E. Herman St., Yellow Springs, OH, 45387 or to Ohio’s Hospice of Dayton at 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420. Condolences may be made to the family online at beltonstroup.com.