Jon Monroe Ellison

May 29, 1940 – August 29, 2024

Jon Monroe (Jonny) Ellison, died on Thursday, August 29th at 4:56 p.m., with her family by her side. In Jonny’s arms was her beloved Tiger, a gift from her older brother Newell Windom Ellison, Jr., who predeceased her in 1963. In the last years of Jonny’s life, she received excellent care at Friends Care Center in Yellow Springs, Ohio, where she was dutifully visited by family and friends. In the last days of her life, she mostly slept, and with help from Hospice of Dayton, she was comfortable.

Jonny was born on May 29, 1940, in Washington, D.C., to Anna Marie Kraus Ellison and Newell Windom Ellison. As a child she was grateful for the loving support and friendship of her brother, Newell Jr. In some of the most difficult periods of Jonny’s young adult life, her brother was a much-needed tether. After his untimely death, Jonny missed Newell all the rest of her life.

A beautiful though reluctant debutante, Jonny was able to make a close family of her own with the births of her daughters, Sylvia, and Laura. They were very well cared for and remember their young mother as warm, ever present, attentive, playful, loving, and glamorous. Jonny likely would have preferred to keep her daughters all to herself, but was wise enough not to, and so was rewarded with grandchildren, Alice, Windom, and Harper. They called Jonny simply by her name. She was a lovely grandmother, and her nurturing creative energy will stay with them forever. Whether it was French toast breakfasts or tea parties, Jonny knew how to make the children in her life feel special. She loved to see them doing their best and was an eager audience to their many talents. She was always present at her grandchildren’s school events, where their friends would remark how cute she was, in the way sophisticated little old ladies are.

Jonny lived in several beautiful homes throughout her life. She had many dogs, mostly bloodhounds, and one very special cat. She kept her coffee maker at her bedside. Jonny loved to read mysteries, talk to long-distance friends on the phone, and treat her family to meals and outings. According to her high school yearbook, she was known for adamant, colorful language. She could be counted on to mend comfort objects and stuffed animals. Jonny maintained correspondence with a few close friends, and in her home could always be found notes and packages pending postage. Most of the time she was brave enough to send them.

Jonny was terribly fond of fine things. As the last surviving member of her family of origin she kept a beautiful collection of sentimental objects – cookware, furniture, art, books, textiles, music, and sensible lawn statuary. Common visual motifs in her home were snakes, frogs, rabbits, roses, cows, and acorns. She framed anything and everything and was a generous gift-giver. Caring for her people and pets was paramount. Jonny wore Aromatics Elixir and leather driving gloves, while at the same time her car windows were clouded with dog slobber.

Jonny is survived by daughters Sylvia Ann Ellison (Craig Mesure) and Laura Ann Ellison (Mike Kelly), and grandchildren Alice Miller, Windom Mesure, and Harper Mesure. Her family will carry on sharing Jonny’s memory, stories, insights, and sayings, both refined and inappropriate. A celebration of Jonny’s life is planned for Saturday, May 24, 2025, from 2-6 p.m., with remembrances and remarks at 4 p.m. Arrangements are being handled by Littleton & Rue Funeral Home and Crematory in Springfield, Ohio.