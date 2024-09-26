Julie A. Sine, age 76, of Yellow Springs, passed away peacefully on Sept. 16, 2024. She was born in Cleveland, Ohio, on Sept. 22, 1947, the daughter of Raymond and Mary (Zuvella) Sine.

Julie attended high school at St. Joseph Academy, where she proudly graduated early, and went on to graduate from the University of Dayton. In the early 1980s, Julie relocated to Yellow Springs where she would make her home.

During her career spent as a beloved employee at The Winds Cafe, she was known for 20 years as “The Singing Hostess,” with many guests mistaking her for the owner because she was so outrageous. Sometimes, she let people believe it!

Her lifelong goal was to retire and become the “Crazy Old Lady of Yellow Springs.” A unique, free-spirited individual, Julie was known for her literary knowledge and her wicked sense of humor.

Julie is survived by two cousins living in Cleveland, Timothy Augustine and Laura Reed. Also surviving are Julie’s special friends, Pam Conine and Suzanne “Zippy” Isbell, along with her furry friend, Stephen. In addition to her parents, Julie was preceded in death by her beloved grandmother, along with two cousins, Susan Augustine and Mark Augustine.

A celebration of Julie’s life will be announced at a future date to be determined. The Littleton & Rue Funeral Home, Springfield, is serving the Sine family. Expressions of sympathy may be shared online at littletonandrue.com.