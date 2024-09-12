Wheeling Gaunt Day celebration planned

The 365 Project will host the third annual Wheeling Gaunt Day on Saturday, Sept. 14, beginning at 10 a.m., at the Wheeling Gaunt Statue plaza — in Hilda Rahn Park, adjacent to the train station — to commemorate the life of the Black real estate investor/philanthropist who donated nine acres of land, now Gaunt Park, to the village.

The event will include remarks by Jerome Borcher, president of the Yellow Springs Arts Council, the organization that spearheaded the fundraising efforts for the Gaunt statue; Anthony Maughan, the artist who completed the sculpture, begun by his late father, Brian Maughan, and which was used to cast the bronze statue; Brenda Hubbard, author of “Legacy of Grace: Musings on the Life and Times of Wheeling Gaunt”; and Nadia Malarkey, designer of the statue plaza.

The program will be followed by a “Wheeling Gaunt’s Yellow Springs” walking tour led by middle and high school students as part of The 365 Project’s walking tour program. Light refreshments will be available. The event is free. For more information, email the365projectys@gmail.com.