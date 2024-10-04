Bulldog Sports Round-Up | Oct. 4, 2024

Cross-country

Running in the rain on a muddy course, the Bulldogs were able to overcome the rough conditions at the Clark County Fairgrounds during the Jim Murray Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 28. In a crowded field of runners, the Bulldogs were up to the challenge, and walked away with numerous seasonal and personal bests.

The McKinney runners were the highlight of the day as the boys squad finished in fifth place out of 16 teams and 89 runners. Seventh grader Jeremiah Washington earned a medal with a 15th-place finish in a season-best time of 12:56. The next three Bulldog finishers all ran in the 14-minute range, with Emil Lazar (14:07), Luc Amend (14:31) and Luke Levier (14:32) running solid races. Seventh graders Cameron Richeson, Cody McClure and Charlie Rizer rounded out the scoring with seasonal best tines.

The depleted McKinney girls squad were led by seventh grader Lilly Brown, who medaled with a 15th-place effort and a season best time of 14:49. Leela Cooksey (48th) and Ella Reardon (50th) ran great races and broke the 20-minute barrier in a field of 63 runners.

The high school girls finished in 12th place in a competitive field of 22 teams and 219 runners. Sophomore Abebu Barnett ran a season-best time (23:48) and was followed closely by teammate Sasi Drees (23:58). Siblings Lauren Finney (173rd) and Hannah Finney (185th) ran gutsy races and were complemented by ninth grader Sierra Sundell-Turner (188th).

Running nearly at full strength, the high school boys squad ran to a 20th-place finish in a field of 28 teams and 232 runners. Junior Kyle Johnston finished in 88th place (18:33), while sophomore Wills Oberg returned to action after a long layoff (20:59) with a pack of Bulldogs closely behind: Trevor Roberts, Matteo Chaiten, Oskar Dennis, Graham Turnmire, Brodan Chaffee and Adrian Benedict were bunched together.

Coach Isabelle Dierauer expressed that, despite the adverse weather conditions, the Bulldogs performed admirably.

The Bulldogs will compete at the Mechanicsburg William Saxbe Invitational Saturday, Oct. 5.

—Coach John Gudgel

Boys soccer

The YSHS boys team slipped into third place in their Metro Buckeye Conference division last week following a 1–3 loss against rivals Dayton Christian on Tuesday, Sept. 24, which broke the tie the Bulldogs had shared with the Warriors for the past few weeks. The team suffered another loss in conference play against Middletown Christian Thursday, Sept. 26, falling 2–4.

At press time, the Bulldogs were set to face off against current division first-place team Legacy Christian Academy on Thursday, Oct. 3.

The team’s current conference record following the two losses is 2–2–0, with an overall season record of 5–4–1.

Volleyball

The Bulldogs maintain their second-place ranking in their conference division after a win and a loss last week.

On Tuesday, Sept. 24, the girls bested conference rivals Middletown Christian 3–0 in an away match. That triumph was followed by a 0–3 loss against division team Emmanuel Christian on Thursday, Sept. 26.

The team’s current conference record is 4–2, with an overall season record of 6–10.