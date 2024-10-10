Mary Lamborg

Mary Elise Frech Lamborg passed away on March 28, 2024, at Friends Care Community after a short illness. She was 97.

Mary was born in Baltimore, Maryland, Jan. 30, 1927, to Elise (Davison) and Howard Frech. She attended elementary school at Miss Fry’s School and Calvert School, and high school at Roland Park Country School for Girls, where she was class president her senior year. She then attended Wellesley College, class of 1949, and earned a degree in English.

After graduation, Mary returned to Baltimore where she worked as a proofreader in a publishing company to earn enough money for a months-long trip to Europe with two girlfriends — a trip she spoke of fondly for the rest of her life. On returning to Baltimore, she worked as a research technician, first in a lab at Johns Hopkins Hospital, then on the university campus in the biochemistry lab of Nate Kaplan. It was there she met her future husband, Marvin “Marv,” where he was completing a Ph.D. Their wedding involved a trip to Washington, D.C., so they could be married by a justice of the peace; the only witness was a big Angora cat.

Marv’s post doc was at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston; their children, daughter Amy (1958, now in Oxford, Ohio), and son Carl (1963, now in Santa Cruz, California) were born there. Marv’s next job was at the CF Kettering Research Lab in Yellow Springs, so the family moved to Ohio in 1966, and rented a house on Brookside Drive, and a few years later moved nearby to the corner of Meadow Lane and Spillan Road, where they lived for 46 years.

Mary and Marv moved to a Friends Care independent living cottage in 2013. While raising kids, Mary worked or volunteered in the Kettering Lab, Mills Lawn library, the Community Children’s Center, the lay reader program at the high school, the Yellow Springs Public Library and at Glen Helen, where she was a member of the Glen Helen Association Board.

Mary’s favorite pastimes included reading, birdwatching, walking in the Glen, visiting friends — she and Marv participated in the “Cash Club” for many years — and traveling. Their family trips included Florida, Maine, Michigan, California, Nova Scotia, Scotland, a month-long camping trip to Yellowstone and the Tetons, and many trips to Baltimore and North Carolina to visit her older brother, Bryant Frech. After retirement, trips included Tanzania, Costa Rica, Spain, France, Australia and Bermuda, plus 10 winters in and around Green Valley, Arizona, as “snowbirds.” While in Arizona, Mary and Marv were volunteer docents at Madera Canyon.

She is survived by her two children; daughter-in-law Phoebe Lam; granddaughter Tessa Payne and her partner, Tim Payne (Oxford, Ohio); and grandson Jasper Ralinovsky and his partner, Mary Kate Huddleston (Oxford, Ohio).