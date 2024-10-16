Veronica Lynne Duke

Oct. 2, 1964–Sept. 29, 2024

Veronica Duke, aged 59, passed away peacefully on Sept. 29, 2024, at Transitions LifeCare in Raleigh, North Carolina. She was preceded in death by her brother, Byron Duke. She is survived by her mother, Dorothy Duke; her son, Jacob Pierce of Oregon; her daughter and son-in-law, Jennel and Dean Mills; and grandchildren, Brooklyn, Mason, MacKenzie and Ellie, of Garner, North Carolina.

Veronica was an active and cherished member of the Yellow Springs community since moving here in 2009 from Washington Court House. She was born in Indiana and graduated from Hillsdale College in Michigan with a B.A. in biology. She continued her education, earning an M.Ed. from The Ohio State University and an M.S. from Wright State University. Veronica was an outstanding and dedicated science teacher who started her teaching career at Coastal Carolina Community College while living in Jacksonville, North Carolina. She went on to teach science classes at Washington High School in Washington Court House from 1997 until 2005. Since 2005, she had been teaching science at Laurel Oaks Career Campus in Wilmington, Ohio.

When not in the classroom, Veronica enjoyed spending time with family and friends, playing coed softball, bicycling, hiking and all sports. She was passionate about yoga and her practice with friends at House of Aum in Yellow Springs. Veronica generously gave her time to community organizations and was a long-time volunteer with Habitat for Humanity. She loved art, design, architecture and traveling. Veronica made six trips to Europe with her dear friend and fellow teacher Alice Craig. While on those trips, she met many people who became her good friends. Veronica was a genuinely kind and caring person with an abundance of friends. She will be missed by all.

A celebration of life is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 18, 6–8 p.m., at Glen Helen’s Vernet Ecological Center, 405 Corry St., Yellow Springs.

“True friends are never apart, maybe in distance but never in heart.” —Helen Keller