Bulldog Sports Round-Up | Oct. 25, 2024

Cross-country

Bulldogs end season on high note

Kyle Johnston became the first YSHS male runner in more than 10 years to qualify for the Regional Cross-Country Championships, which will take place Saturday, Oct. 26, beginning at 10 a.m., at Troy Memorial Stadium.

Johnston ran to a 15th-place finish at the district meet Saturday, Oct. 19, at Cedarville University, in a personal best time of 17:11. As a team, the Bulldogs finished in 19th place out of 31 teams and 170 runners. Wills Oberg (128th) and Arthur DeVore (129th) ran together and were followed by teammates Trevor Roberts (136th), Oskar Dennis (141st) and Brodan Chaffee (199th)

On the girls side, junior Sasi Dress ran a best ever time of 22:28 (56th), while Abebu Barnett (111th), Rebecca DeWine (129th), Lauren Finney (134th), Hannah Finney (137th) and Sierra Sundell-Turner (138th) ran fine season-ending races as the girls squad finished in 19th place out of 32 teams in a field of 159 competitors.

On Tuesday, Oct. 15, the Bulldogs hosted the largest athletic event of the school year at the Young’s Invitational, which had more than 40 schools and close to 800 runners in attendance.

The middle school boys finished in fifth place in a field of 20 teams and 122 runners. Jeremiah Washington earned a ribbon with a 17th-place finish and a season-best of time of 12:40; he was complemented by season-best times earned by Henry Babb (33rd/13:29), Luc Amend (52nd/14:04), William DeWine (53rd/14:04), Emil Lazar (55th/14:06), Luke Levier (66th/14:56), Cameron Richeson (84th/15:33), Theo Collins (99th/16:58) and Cody McClure, who ran a solid race.

The middle school girls ran to a seventh-place finish out of 22 teams and 107 athletes, with seventh grader Lilly Brown (33rd) and fellow seventh graders Samantha Highlander (68th) and Winona Dean (70th) close behind. Season best efforts were achieved by Leela Cooksey (77th/17:20) and Ella Reardon (92nd/19:03).

The high school girls team saw season-best efforts earned by the entire team. The YSHS girls ran to a fifth-place finish in a tight field of 22 teams and 115 runners. Abebu Barnett (24th/22:48) and Sasi Dress (26th/22:53) earned ribbons, with Rebecca DeWine (46th/24:32), Lauren Finney (52nd/24:47) and Hannah Finney (85th/28:18) performing admirably in cold and blustery conditions.

The high school boys duplicated the girls’ performance by also earning season-best times in a highly competitive field with a 12th-place finish among 26 teams and a record field of 287 runners. Sophomore Wills Oberg (19:22) and junior Trevor Roberts (19:53) led the charge, with Matteo Chaiten (162nd/20:08), Oskar Dennis (171st/20:28), Arthur DeVore (174th/20:30), Graham Turnmire (212th/21:40) and Brodan Chaffee (233rd/22:53) all performing admirably.

Coach Isabelle Dierauer shared that 20 out of the 29 team members that ran in the final two meets ran season- or personal-best times and that the majority of the team peaked at the right time. With no seniors on the team, next season promises to be very rewarding.

—Coach John Gudgel

Soccer

Boys win in postseason match

The YSHS boys team scored a postseason win on Saturday, Oct. 19, besting Catholic Central 7–1.

Senior Landon Harris and freshman Orion Sage-Frabotta landed two goals apiece, with senior Alan Devalos Grades, freshman Lukas Mikesell and senior Mateen Sajabi rounding out the scoring with a goal each.

At press time, the boys were set to take on Dixie on Tuesday, Oct. 22.