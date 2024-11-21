Mary Flo Purdin, age 92, passed away peacefully on Nov. 13, 2024. Born March 7, 1932, Mary led her life with a deep love for her family and friends, always lighting up any room with her laughter.

Mary Flo led a fulfilling career, initially serving as an executive secretary at Yellow Springs Instrument Company for 17 years. She later channeled her entrepreneurial spirit and owned and operated No Common Scents for 19 years, a beloved local business in Yellow Springs. In her retirement, Mary touched the lives of many as an English tutor in Jensen Beach, Florida. Mary Flo’s hobbies, which included solving Sudoku puzzles, jigsaw puzzles and various mind teasers, were a testament to her sharp intellect and curious nature.

Mary Flo was a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, survived by four beautiful children, P. Scott Purdin, Patricia R. Purdin, Terri J. Purdin, and H. Todd Purdin, as well as her adoring brother James D. Oelslager. Mary Flo also leaves behind countless wonderful grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews whom she was always extremely proud of.

Mary Flo was preceded in death by her husband, Paul S. Purdin; her son Brent John Purdin; her brother John H. Oelslager; her sister, Marcia DePriest; and her parents, Mary Rose and Wilbur Oelslager.

A service to honor and celebrate Mary Flo’s life will be held at Yellow Springs United Methodist Church, located at 202 S. Winter St., Yellow Springs, Ohio 45387, on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, at 11 a.m. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service. A reception will be held at the church after the burial service at Glen Forest Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Friends of Caroline at fochospice.org/donate, supporting the community that cared for Mary Flo in her final days.

Mary Flo will be greatly missed by her community, her friends and especially her family. Condolences may be expressed by visiting jacksonlytle.com.